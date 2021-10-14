Andy Mineo to perform at the Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — ‘Andy Mineo: The Return to Never Land Tour’ is coming to Bakersfield with SonReal, Propaganda, and Wordsplayed.
The performance kicks off at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m., the night will be a combination of new songs and all your favorites.
Get your tickets as quick as you can!
Meet & Greet tickets include the below:
-One (1) GA ticket to the show
-Early Entry
-Meet & Greet with Andy Mineo
-Photo with Andy Mineo
-Exclusive tour tote bag
Meet & Greet Ticket holders must arrive by 5PM for early entry and Meet & Greet.
The show is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.