Andy Mineo to perform at the Bakersfield Fox Theater

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
The Return to Neverland tour
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:32:08-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — ‘Andy Mineo: The Return to Never Land Tour’ is coming to Bakersfield with SonReal, Propaganda, and Wordsplayed.

The performance kicks off at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m., the night will be a combination of new songs and all your favorites.

Get your tickets as quick as you can!

Meet & Greet tickets include the below:
-One (1) GA ticket to the show
-Early Entry
-Meet & Greet with Andy Mineo
-Photo with Andy Mineo
-Exclusive tour tote bag

Meet & Greet Ticket holders must arrive by 5PM for early entry and Meet & Greet.

The show is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

