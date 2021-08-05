Watch
Annual Back to School Fair slated for Dignity Health Outreach Center

Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 05, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Learning and Outreach Centers will be hosting their annual Back to School Fair from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 14th.

The drive-through event will provide kindergarten through 12th grade students backpacks and school supplies. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

The fair will be held at Dignity Health Outreach Center, 1102 S. Robinson St.

There will also assistance provided for Medi-Cal enrollment and Medi-Cal renewal as well as health information.

