Annual 'Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash' will be in-person event this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The eighth annual Bakersfield “Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash” will be in-person this year and is set for Sept. 25th.

Registration costs $20 for youth and $25 for adults.

The event is aimed to raise awareness about the DUI and to raise money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) educational programs in Kern County, and provide support to local victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving crashes.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.

Participants can register on the MADD website, on Thursday at Action Sports, or before the event begins on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. Packets can also be picked up on the morning of the event.

Action Sports is located at 9500 Brimhall Road No. 400.