Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Annual 'Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash' will be in-person event this year

items.[0].image.alt
AP
The annual Bakersfield “Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash” will be in-person this year.
Running
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:55:24-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The eighth annual Bakersfield “Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash” will be in-person this year and is set for Sept. 25th.

Registration costs $20 for youth and $25 for adults.

The event is aimed to raise awareness about the DUI and to raise money for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) educational programs in Kern County, and provide support to local victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving crashes.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.

Participants can register on the MADD website, on Thursday at Action Sports, or before the event begins on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. Packets can also be picked up on the morning of the event.

Action Sports is located at 9500 Brimhall Road No. 400.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids