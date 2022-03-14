Around Town: Things to Do in Kern County in March, April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are plenty of sights to see around Kern County this month.

The inaugural Bakersfield Restaurant Week is here. It's a dining event that highlights local eateries showing off some of the best dishes around town. You can participate by signing up for the Visit Bakersfield Mobile Pass online. It lets you check-in at participating locations and enters you in daily drawings for $100 restaurant gift cards. You can find out more at Visit Bakersfield.

You may have missed the Condors Star Wars night but the guys will be back in Bakersfield this weekend. And this time more specialty jerseys for "Wizard Night." The Condors are going head to head with Abbotsford for a magical night on March 19th. So if you've got an extra Hogwarts robe at home - perhaps the invisibility cloak? It's worth stopping by. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

And it will be a busy night on Saturday right next door to the arena. In the theater, actor and comedian George Lopez will be on stage for his "OMG Hi Tour." Tickets are on sale and can also be purchased online or at the box office.

For fans of heavy music, Rise Against is coming to Kern County in April. The show will be at the Mechanics Bank Theater on Friday, April 22nd. Plus, bands Pennywise and Rotting Out will open the show.

And if you're looking for fresh air, you can join 23ABC for this year’s Bakersfield Marathon. It's back in person on Sunday, March 27th starting and ending at the Kern County Museum. You can take part in the full marathon, half-marathon, 10K or 6K.