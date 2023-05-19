Back to the Past: Memorial Weekend at the Buena Vista Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This Memorial Day Weekend, the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science in Downtown Bakersfield is inviting guests to take a trip into California's past.

On Saturday, May 20 at 1:30 pm, geologist Tim Elam will host a presentation on the San Francisco earthquake and fire of 1906.

Elam, who leads regular walking tours in San Francisco for visitors to the city who are curious to learn more about the city's history with earthquakes and fire, will present first-hand survivor accounts and historical photographs of the 1906 quake. He will also explain how San Francisco's geology continues to shape how the city grows and develops over time.

The presentation is an informal event where guests are encouraged to ask questions, not just about the 1906 earthquake but about earthquakes and California's geology in general. It's meant for people of all geology-knowledge levels, and is free to attend with the museum's regular entrance fee.

On the same day, Saturday, May 20, Buena Vista Museum is also holding a patio sale from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. There will be a wide variety of household items both large and small, books, and much more.

Proceeds from the patio sale will benefit children's educational programs at the museum.

The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science is located at 2018 Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield. For more information about the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science, please visit their website.