Bakersfield Animal Control to hold low-cost dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit will a low- cost drive-through dog vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Vaccines and licensing are available to dogs living within the city limits. Vaccines won't be provided for cats.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and lines may close before noon.

Drive-through clinic stations will be set up on S. Owens Street. All will be asked to wear masks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park is located at 901 E. California Ave.

For more information, call Animal Control at 661-326-3436.