Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club bringing back Wine Place and Show event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is bringing back its popular Wine Place and Show event at the Luigi's Event Center.

It'll be an evening of horse racing, wine tasting, raffles and auctions to raise money for their many community projects including a Feed the Need event to benefit the 999 foundation.

And best of all its in-person. The event is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13th and tickets are still available. For more information or tickets, click here.

There's also a stable door wines event, where you grab a wrapped bottle of wine not knowing what you'll get. It could be something expensive or Two Buck Chuck.