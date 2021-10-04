Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield Brunch Fest returns this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Matthew Mead/AP
This photo shows eggs benedict.
Food Kitchenwise Eggs Benedict
Posted at 1:48 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 16:48:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Brunch Fest is back. The event, which will take place at Stramler Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature "bottomless brunch bites" from over 20 local chefs and restaurants, as well as a variety of beverages.

Proceeds benefit the 501c3 AGM Community Partners.

Among the restaurants participating are Baba's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza, Countryside Market, Del Taco, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, El Chilito, Glitz Cafe, Jerry's Pizza, Kc Steakhouse, Luvspun, Mr. Clamato, Randy's Donuts, Sonder, Tacos La Villa, Tahoe Joe's, the Blvd, and Wholy-Chip.

Beverages will be provided by Golden Road Champango, Slo Cali Squeeze, Promix559 Micheladas, Michelob, 805 Cerveza, Cacti Seltzer, Voktail, Tlo Wines, Luponic Distortion, Bakersfield Roasting Company, and more.

A panel of judges will determine Best of Brunch, Best Creative Creation, Best Hangover Brunch, and Best Sweet Treat.

This is an event for those 21 and older. Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids