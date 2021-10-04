Bakersfield Brunch Fest returns this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Brunch Fest is back. The event, which will take place at Stramler Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature "bottomless brunch bites" from over 20 local chefs and restaurants, as well as a variety of beverages.

Proceeds benefit the 501c3 AGM Community Partners.

Among the restaurants participating are Baba's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza, Countryside Market, Del Taco, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, El Chilito, Glitz Cafe, Jerry's Pizza, Kc Steakhouse, Luvspun, Mr. Clamato, Randy's Donuts, Sonder, Tacos La Villa, Tahoe Joe's, the Blvd, and Wholy-Chip.

Beverages will be provided by Golden Road Champango, Slo Cali Squeeze, Promix559 Micheladas, Michelob, 805 Cerveza, Cacti Seltzer, Voktail, Tlo Wines, Luponic Distortion, Bakersfield Roasting Company, and more.

A panel of judges will determine Best of Brunch, Best Creative Creation, Best Hangover Brunch, and Best Sweet Treat.

This is an event for those 21 and older. Tickets are available online.