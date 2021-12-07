Bakersfield Christian High School's Colors of Christmas moving to Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Christian High School's annual Colors of Christmas event is moving to Wednesday, Dec. 8th due to rain in the forecast, the high school announced.

The free community event is set for 6-8 p.m. at the school located at 12775 Stockdale Highway. Attendees are asked to use the entrance on Stockdale.

This year's theme mimics "The Polar Express" film and features train rides and hot chocolate.

The event highlights include a lighted campus, a Christmas drama, musical performances, kids craft area, and photos with Santa.

The school will be collecting puzzles for The Bakersfield Angels to benefit local foster youth of all ages. Guests are asked to bring a new puzzle to donate with a child if they wish.