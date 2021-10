BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's not quite Halloween yet but it's time to start thinking ahead to Christmas if you want to enter the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

The entry deadline has been extended through Nov. 5th. The application and information about required documents can be found here.

The parade takes place at 6 p.m. Dec. 2nd with the route going through downtown Bakersfield starting at 22nd and L streets.

23ABC is a sponsor of the parade.