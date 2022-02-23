Bakersfield City Ballet returns to Historic Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Ballet is returning to stage at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for their annual presentation of Ethereal Visions.

The show features classical and contemporary works. The ballet company’s board president and former Ballet West dancer, Megan Furse, staged ‘Flower Festival in Genzano’ and ‘La Ventana’ on the dancers which will be the classical element while being accompanied by a live string quartet.

The contemporary works will be ‘Splendor and Misery’ choreographed by Erica Uberroth, the ballet company’s artistic director, and ‘Tin Pan Alley’ choreographed by BCB resident choreographer Alicia Angelini.

As part of their ‘Classics for the Community’ initiative they will be presented a shorter and discounted performance for school children on March 10 at 9:45 a.m.

Tickets will be $25 for students and seniors and $35 for adult/general admission. The event will be on March 11, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the show at 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets on their website.