Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield City Ballet returns to Historic Fox Theater

items.[0].image.alt
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Ballet shoes lay next to a dance costume
Ballet Shoes
Posted at 10:55 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 01:55:47-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Ballet is returning to stage at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for their annual presentation of Ethereal Visions.

The show features classical and contemporary works. The ballet company’s board president and former Ballet West dancer, Megan Furse, staged ‘Flower Festival in Genzano’ and ‘La Ventana’ on the dancers which will be the classical element while being accompanied by a live string quartet.

The contemporary works will be ‘Splendor and Misery’ choreographed by Erica Uberroth, the ballet company’s artistic director, and ‘Tin Pan Alley’ choreographed by BCB resident choreographer Alicia Angelini.

As part of their ‘Classics for the Community’ initiative they will be presented a shorter and discounted performance for school children on March 10 at 9:45 a.m.

Tickets will be $25 for students and seniors and $35 for adult/general admission. The event will be on March 11, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the show at 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets on their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!