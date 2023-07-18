Bakersfield City Council Youth Commission is recruiting for several offices

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a number of vacancies on its Youth Commission. They're looking for current high school students to join the city's Youth Advisory Committee.

Current openings include regular appointments for committee mayor, along with regular appointments for Wards 1, 2, and 5.

In addition, the council is looking to fill alternate appointments for committee mayor, as well as alternates for Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 7.

For more information about the Youth Advisory Committee and to access the Bakersfield Youth Commission application online, please visit the City of Bakersfield's Youth Commission web page.