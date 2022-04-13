Bakersfield College announces annual spring choral concert

The Bakersfield College Performing Arts Department announced its annual spring choral concert.

It's called "I Have a Voice" and will feature performances from the BC choir, chamber singers, and Renegade chorus as well as a wide range of music selections.

The concert will feature the BC College Choir, Chamber Singers, and the Renegade Chorus under the direction of Dr. Jennifer Garrett with Patrick Bender as collaborative pianist. Through composers such as Moira Smiley, Paul Rardin, Joaquin des Prez, Levente, Rheinberger, and more the choirs and audience will explore the many way we have a voice today and the ability to acknowledge and hear the voices around us. Prior to the concert there will be a fundraiser dinner at 6:00 pm in front of the Outdoor Theatre. The BC Choirs hope you will join us to raise funds for opportunities for the BC Choirs including the BC Chamber Singers June 2023 tour to Vienna, Prague, and Berlin.





If you buy a dinner with your show ticket proceeds go directly to supporting the vocal studies program.

The concert kicks off on April 22nd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for the dinner and concert through the Bakersfield College Foundation.