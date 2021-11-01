Watch
Bakersfield College open enrollment for spring starts Nov. 17

Main entrance to Bakersfield College
Bakersfield College
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 01, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College open enrollment for spring semester starts Nov. 17th for all students.

Returning students in specific priority groups can register between Nov. 3rd and Nov. 16th. The semester starts the week of Jan. 6th, 2022. Courses will be available in a variety of formats including in-person, online, and hybrid. In-person students must meet the campus' vaccine requirement or have an approved exemption.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Kern Community College District (KCCD) Scholarship Application is also now open for BC students through an online application.

Students seeking help can have their questions answered using their Student Information Desk (SID). SID is a staffed Zoom lobby available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

