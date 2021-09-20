Watch
Bakersfield College to host webinar in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Main entrance to Bakersfield College
Bakersfield College
Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 20, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's Levan Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a webinar Wednesday night.

Romina Ruvalcaba, UC Merced professor of history and critical race and ethnic studies, will give a webinar on "Our Ranchero Roots: A History of the Mexican Rancho, Development, and Emigration."

Preregistration is required and can be done here.

“As a Hispanic-serving institution, it is important that we recognize and celebrate the heritage of this substantial part of our student, staff, faculty, and administrative bodies—as well as our community at large, which also represents a large number of Hispanic persons," said Reggie Williams, BC Philosophy Professor, in a statement.

"Hispanic Heritage Month is every Sept.15th through Oct. 15th, and BC’s Norman Levan Center for the Humanities is honored to celebrate this month each year by hosting multiple events that explore the history, cultures, and experiences of Hispanic persons, both in the US and abroad.”

