Bakersfield Country Club hosts pro-tour golf tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Open is returning to the Bakersfield Country Club from February 15 through February 17. The Open brings golf professionals from around the state to compete for a $30,000 first place prize out of a $125,000 prize purse.

Two-time Bakersfield Open Champion Manav Shah says the Bakersfield Open is a point of community pride in the golfing world.

"It's a big event for the City of Bakersfield, as it shines a light on the talent we have produced and the caliber of players we attract to compete in this event. There are players that have competed in this event over the years that are now on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Latino America, and PGA Canada," said Shah.

The Bakersfield Country Club, located in northeast Bakersfield, harmonizes with the natural terrain of the San Joaquin Valley to create 18 holes of championship golf. According to the Club, the Bakersfield Open is a highly anticipated and challenging stop on the pro tour.

Spectators are not just welcome but encouraged, and the membership at Bakersfield Country Club have always shown support for the Open through the years.

"The feel on the back 9 of the final round is electric as spectators gather and follow groups in contention," said Shah.

The title sponsors of the Bakersfield Open at Bakersfield Country Club are Paul Guerra of Double Eagle Golf, Motor City Buick GMC, Lexus of Bakersfield, UCI Construction, Inc. Trinity Safety Company, and Mary Trichelle.

For more information about the Bakersfield Open or Bakersfield Country Club, please visit the club's website.