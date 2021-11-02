Bakersfield couple to raffle off limited edition golf carts to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield couple will raffle off two limited edition golf carts to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital.

What started out for Bakersfield residents Greg and Debbie Harris as socially distanced golf cart cruises with neighbors during the pandemic has turned into a fundraiser set for Wednesday, Nov. 3rd.

The Harrises had two carts specially designed for a parade during a movie night for the film "Cars." The movie night ended up not happening and they didn't have a showcase for their Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen carts.

Greg and Debbie decided to raffle off 400 tickets for $100 each for the chance to win these carts with the proceeds, about $20,000, being donated to Valley Children’s Hospital.

“Even though this journey has been long and a little more difficult than expected, Greg and I have been blessed beyond measure with several personal stories we have heard along the way that have been tear-jerking and touching & are so thankful God placed these wonderful people in our path,” said Debbie, in a statement.

All the tickets have sold and the drawing for the winning tickets will be at 2 p.m. at Valley Children’s Hospital. The raffle will be shown live on Facebook.