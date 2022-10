BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pride Month is celebrated each June but It gets pretty hot in Bakersfield during the summer so here at home pride is being celebrated this month.

A "Day of Pride" event is set for October 15th at Stramler Park in central Bakersfield from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say they are still in need of volunteers. If interested or to just learn more about the event visit bakersfieldpride.org.