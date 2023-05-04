Bakersfield Downtown Business Association brings back Third Thursdays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann talks with the Downtown Business Association about bringing back Third Thursdays as well as all things you can do in downtown Bakersfield.

Among those things on tap are a margarita-tasting contest involving some of the downtown bars and restaurants starting on Cinco de Mayo and running through May 18.

In addition, the DBA is bringing back Third Thursdays starting on May 18. This month it takes place in the parking lot of In Your Wildest Dreams at 2819 F Street. It features live music, vendors, crafts, food trucks, and even stuff for the kids.