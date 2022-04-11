Watch
Bakersfield Fox Theater to play 'Pink Floyd: The Wall'

Hansjoerg Krauss/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - British musician Roger Waters sits between the stones of the broken wall. The picture was taken during the rehearsal on Friday, July 21, 1990 in East Berlin, and is part of the Roger Waters concert "The Wall" which will be performed on Saturday on the former death-strip of the Berlin Wall. "The Wall" is an album by the British rock group Pink Floyd that Waters wrote.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 13:28:33-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fox Theater is playing the movie "Pink Floyd: The Wall" on Monday, April 18th as part of its "Cults & Classics" series.

"The Wall" definitely falls into both those categories as a surreal rock opera. Tickets for the 7 p.m. showing are $5 and on sale online, at the box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. Thebox office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The plot centers around an aging rock star played by Bob Geldof reflecting on his life and his descent into madness. Geldof is best known for his work in Irish group the Boomtown Rats, as a key organizer for the charity group Band Aid, and co-wrote the song "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

The film is a strong visual counterpart to Floyd's masterpiece and, like most of their work, some things are best left to interpretation.

