BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is hosting a job fair and hiring event Saturday, May 21st.

The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be held in the hospital's main lobby at 3001 Sillect Ave.

Teams will conduct interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Some positions will also have sign-on bonuses.

Interested applicants should be prepared to interview and should bring their resume, letters of recommendation, and certifications.