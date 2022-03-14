Bakersfield Marathon seeks volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers are needed for the fifth Bakersfield Marathon.

Help is needed for both March 26th and 27th. The race takes place March 27th with the full marathon set to start at 7:15 a.m.

Volunteer opportunities include registration and packet-pickup support at the Health & Wellness Expo at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, supporting runners along the course at water stations or acting as course monitors, set-up, breakdown, and welcoming runners returning to the Kern County Museum.

“Volunteering is a unique and thrilling way to participate in a large-scale, city-wide event designed to strengthen our community by bringing people together in an effort to showcase our city," said David Milazzo, race co-founder.

Medical professionals are also needed to provide aid to distressed runners.

More details on how to volunteer can be found on their website. If you'd like to sign-up to run in the marathon, you can do so on their website.