Bakersfield National Cemetery seeks volunteers for Memorial Day Ceremony

Bakersfield National Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Memorial Day Weekend event.

Setup will begin at 8:30 am on Thursday, May 25, when the cemetery is asking for volunteers to help place flag holders ("pigtails").

The main Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 27 starting at 9:00 am. Volunteers are needed to assist the families of those interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery before and after the ceremony to place flags at the gravesites of their loved ones.

Tuesday, May 30 is flags-out day. Volunteers are needed starting at 8:30 am to help pick up and remove the flags and flag holders from the cemetery.

For more information about the Memorial Day Ceremony at Bakersfield National Cemetery, call their main office in Arvin at 661-867-2250.