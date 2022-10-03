Bakersfield Police Department to hold National Night Out event at Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is gearing up to host its 39th Annual National Night Out.

The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships and build neighborhood camaraderie.

What is National Night Out?



National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.



BPD is inviting the community to join them at Yokuts Park to see resource booths and displays, and meet with officers.

The event is happening Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.