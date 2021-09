BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has revealed new details about its' National Night Out celebration.

The department is inviting the community to Patriots Park on Oct. 5th.

From 6-9 p.m. the department will meet with members of the community.

National Night out is an event that normally takes place in August.

Law enforcement department across the country are encouraged to interact with the community and build relationships.