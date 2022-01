KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County leaders are continuing to warn the community about the dangers of fentanyl.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Bakersfield Recovery Services will hold a forum discussing the dangers and impacts of the drug.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer alongside the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office will host a question and answer panel.

The forum will be streamed on the Bakersfield Recovery Services facebook page.