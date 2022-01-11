Bakersfield Relay for Life kickoff event set for Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Relay for Life kickoff event is set for Jan. 22nd at Mechanics Bank Arena. This year's Relay for Life will be held May 7-8th at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and past, present, or future team captains are invited to attend.

"Our relay event leadership team is excited about this return," said Shea Wright, who will be coordinating the event. "We were dark in 2020 and 2021, so it's definitely time we got back together."

This year's theme is "Freestyle Relay Fight Cancer Your Way" which means each team can choose their own theme and decorate their campsite accordingly.