Bakersfield Second Saturday for November map unveiled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for November's Second Saturday set for Nov. 13th.

The map of featured businesses for Bakersfield Second Saturday has been unveiled. The event highlights Downtown Bakersfield businesses with special discounts, offers, or experiences. The map includes details of the businesses so attendees can plan their routes.

There's even hay rides from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hop on the ride at Locale Farm to Table or Cafe Smitten on 18th Street.

The monthly event is a coordinated for the community to experience, support, and enjoy local businesses in Downtown Bakersfield.

For more details on businesses, visit Bakersfield Second Saturday.