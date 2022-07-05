Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Bakersfield to host virtual General Plan Update visioning workshop

City of Bakersfield
23ABC News
City of Bakersfield
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 15:23:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting a virtual General Plan Update visioning workshop on July 12th and invites the community to participate.

The Zoom meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. The meeting ID is 878 6195 5143 and the pass code is 248531.

The community is invited to participate in an interactive discussion and share ideas on how you thing Bakersfield should grow over the next 20 years.

The General Plan is the overall guide for community growth, housing, transportation, and quality of life in the city.

The City of Bakersfield is also asking people to take the Housing Element Update Survey between now and July 7th.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positively 23ABC

A Little Good News