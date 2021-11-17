Watch
Bakersfield’s Nutcracker Ballet returns to the Mechanics Bank Theater

Posted at 12:35 PM, Nov 17, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield’s Nutcracker Ballet returns to the Mechanics Bank Theater this December.

Local ballet students are continuing this Bakersfield holiday tradition in four shows starting Dec. 10-12.

There will be the live Nutcracker Orchestra under Stephen Penner’s direction and the ballet students under Cindy Trueblood’s direction.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 18 online and at the Mechanics Bank Theater box office.

The Civic Dance Center, in an effort for arts education and outreach, are presenting a shortened version of the ballet to local school children in one Young People’s Concert.

