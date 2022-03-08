Watch
Bakersfield’s ‘Second Saturday’ helps encourage community to explore the city

Bakersfield’s ‘Second Saturday’ map
Bakersfield’s ‘Second Saturday’
Posted at 4:05 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 19:06:27-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield’s ‘Second Saturday’ is happening on March 12, 2022, to encourage the community to explore more of downtown Bakersfield.

The event has a map to highlight places that are offering discounts, special offers, or experiences. It’s a monthly event with a new map offered each time.

They also have a virtual event during the same time. They will be having different businesses take over their Instagram to include those that can’t come out but would still like to support the event.

You can download the map or promotional materials online.

