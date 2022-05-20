Battle of the Badges at the Kern County Fairgrounds Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The "Battle of the Badges" is used quite a bit as a catalyst, a rallying cry to bring together first responders for a cause. In recent years blood drives have topped the headlines but Friday night t's back in the ring.

The 26th Annual Battle of the Badges in the ring has taken over Building One at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Personnel with the Bakersfield Police Activities League was busy Thursday transforming the former home of the satellite wagering site for horse racing into a fight club for Friday night's big showdown.

There are 14 fights scheduled to take place. All of them are three two-minute rounds. Six minutes might not sound like much if you've never traded leather! It's officers and deputies, probation, corrections, the CHP, firefighters, and a couple of veterans.

The Police Activities League provides healthy alternatives to at-risk youths in the community.

Tickets are still available but you have to get them at the door. Not many of the $50 VIP ringside seats are available. There's also $30 general admission. Ticket information is available online.