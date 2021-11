BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College announces their performing arts department and jazz studies program is having a one-night performance.

BC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos will be performing in the event on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert in the Edward Simonsen Indoor Theater are available online.

This is the first time BC Jazz Ensemble is back in the theater after nearly two years.