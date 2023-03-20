Be Prepared: KCFD bringing community preparedness event back to CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Kern County Fire Department will be among the dozens of agencies on hand with demonstrations, information, and outreach personnel on hand for a Community Preparedness Event.

The event, which will take place in Bakersfield on the campus of California State University, will include interactive demonstrations and activities, including CPR and fire extinguisher lessons, an augmented reality experience, and the Shake Cottage earthquake simulator.

Admission and parking for this family-friendly event are free. The Community Preparedness Event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Don Hart East Lawn at CSUB.