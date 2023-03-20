Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Be Prepared: KCFD bringing community preparedness event back to CSUB

Shake Cottage, the earthquake simulator, is among the dozens of interactive demonstrations and learning experiences coming to the Cal State Bakersfield campus on March 25.
Earthquake simulator
23ABC
Earthquake simulator
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:33:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Kern County Fire Department will be among the dozens of agencies on hand with demonstrations, information, and outreach personnel on hand for a Community Preparedness Event.

The event, which will take place in Bakersfield on the campus of California State University, will include interactive demonstrations and activities, including CPR and fire extinguisher lessons, an augmented reality experience, and the Shake Cottage earthquake simulator.

Admission and parking for this family-friendly event are free. The Community Preparedness Event will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Don Hart East Lawn at CSUB.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson