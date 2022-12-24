Believe it: As need keeps growing, The Mission at Kern County is determined to keep giving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christmas is about the spirit of giving, and no one knows giving like those who volunteer to serve our homeless population. Every year, the community of Kern County comes together to help our neighbors in need, but local organizations say the need this year is bigger than ever.

Jamie Atkinson, Director of Community Development for The Mission at Kern County, says this year's higher costs are driving many to seek help with the holiday meal.

"It's very expensive to put a Christmas meal on the table, and so we really do expect to have a high attendance," said Atkinson.

Local shelters have seen an increased demand for beds and resources throughout 2022. According to Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director for The Mission, the shelter has even had to order extra beds to keep up with the demand.

"We're in a cold season right now. It's winter, and so you're seeing a lot of numbers spiking, but they've been high," said Baldovinos. "Numbers have been high throughout the fall."

Going into the Christmas holiday, many of those the shelter sees in need are children. Local organizations will not only provide them with food and shelter, but help spread some Christmas cheer as well.

"We are prepared for lots of children to show up tomorrow," said Atkinson. "Santa will be here tomorrow about 11:30, and so we're really excited to give these kids gifts. Especially the less fortunate that can't maybe afford to buy their children gifts."

The programs available through local nonprofits and charities like The Mission at Kern County often provide short-term help, but that help can lead to long-term change.

Jeffrey Hudson first came to The Mission in need of just a shower. He is now close to graduating from The Mission's program.

"I reached a rather low in my life. I started drinking, wasn't employable, lost my place to live. That would be the natural course," said Hudson. "I came over here for a shower. I was met here by the front line people at The Mission. Incredible people. They just, like the gate says, 'Love in action.' They accepted me, the condition I was in."

In the spirit of Christmas giving, Hudson says he is excited to give back to people in the same position he once was.

"Coming to a place like this with addiction and shame or whatever the case may be, and then to be loved in such a fashion that it's… there's a lot of emotion involved," said Hudson. "There's… it's hard for me to place into words."

If you or a loved one is in need of a meal, The Mission at Kern County will be serving a Christmas Eve lunch on Saturday beginning at 11:00 am. The Mission is located on E. 21st Street between King Street and Beale Avenue.

If you have the means to help the less fortunate this holiday season and want to make a difference, visit The Mission at Kern County's website to learn how to donate or volunteer.