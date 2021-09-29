Watch
Boo-at-the-Zoo set for California Living Museum

Sue Ogrocki/AP
In this Oct. 11, 2013, file photo, a parrot reaches into a pumpkin for a treat at the Oklahoma City Zoo in Oklahoma City.
Halloween Zoo Treats
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 29, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Looking for a different trick-or-treat event that's fun for the whole family?

California Living Museum's Boo-at-the-Zoo fits the bill with games, festive decor, and animals receiving a treat-filled Jack-o-lantern.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23rd and 24th. Admission is $3 for kids 3-12 accompanied by an adult; $10 for those 13 and older; $7 for seniors 60 and older; and free for CALM members.

Unlimited rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad are $2. Food services will be available or you can bring your own picnic lunch.

For more information, call 661-872-2256.

