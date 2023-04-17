California Living Museum to close early on Friday for event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum will be closing early on Friday.

According to a release from CALM, it will be closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 21 to prepare for the KEEP CALM Jamboree that takes place that evening.

Tickets for the event are still available for the event. They cost $65 in advance and $75 at the door if not sold out. Tickets can be purchased online.

The KEEP CALM Jamboree is a fundraising event to benefit the Kern County Superintendent of Schools’ two outdoor education programs — Camp KEEP and CALM.

Alcohol is included in the ticket price and a variety of food trucks will be on hand.

The Yächtley Crëw will perform a two-hour set beginning at 7:30 p.m.