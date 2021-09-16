Capital Dental Group to host employment seminar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Capital Dental Group will host an employment seminar Sept. 29th.

The public event will be held from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 29th at 8701 Camino Media. It's geared toward those interested in working in the dental field, regardless of experience. You can reserve your spot here.

“I am excited for our dental career employment seminar because I don’t think the community knows a lot about the opportunities in the dental industry,” said Capital Dental Group Controller Ashley Vaughan in a statement. “While we hire staff with years of dental experience, we also hire staff with no experience. These individuals bring skill diversity to our organization and new perspectives that help our dental office to innovate and better serve our community.

"We achieve our best results when we bring together a diverse staff, with all experience levels and from all walks of life. I think more people need to know that you can get a job in the dental industry without experience or special education.

"Our rigorous on-the-job training and educational program will develop new employees to become licensed back-office dental professionals or knowledgeable front-office insurance specialists.”

Capital Dental Group staff will share information about the organization, talk about job opportunities, highlight company benefits, and answer questions from attendees. Those in attendance will be able to apply for positions.