CASA of Kern County holding t-shirt design contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We may have just celebrated Independence Day but one local group is already getting ready for Halloween.

The Court-appointed Special Advocates -- also known as CASA of Kern County -- are asking the community to submit their artwork for a design contest. The group is looking for its next t-shirt design.

If chosen it will be on this year's Spooktacular Superhero Run participant t-shirt.

The deadline for submission is July 30th. Submissions can be emailed to dramirez@kerncasa.org