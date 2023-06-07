Central Valley Veterans Filmfest debuts in Bakersfield in June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four films that tell the stories of veterans, including Kern County veterans, will be the center of the First Annual Central Valley Veterans Filmfest at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on June 20, 2023.

Doors open at 6:00 pm and the films start rolling at 7:00. Each film has a runtime of around 20 minutes, and they are narrated by the veterans themselves. Three of the vets profiled are from Kern County. The fourth is a Tuskeegee Airman from Sarasota, Florida.

Silver Titan Productions

The families of each of the veterans highlighted will be present at the film festival to accept an award on behalf of their loved ones.

Silver Titan Productions is making the inaugural Central Valley Veterans Filmfest free for all to attend. Scheduled to appear at the event are representatives from the VFW and American Legion, as well as Kern Radio's Ralph Bailey, among others.

For more information about the Central Valley Veterans Filmfest and to reserve your free tickets, please call the Fox Theater box office at 324-1369.