BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — Comedian and former late-night talk show host Chelsea Handler is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Oct. 15th.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 3rd. You can get tickets early at 10 a.m. June 1st with the code "LATE."

Handler hosted her talk show "Chelsea Lately" on E! for seven years. She's also the best-selling author of " Life Will Be the Death of Me" and "Are You There Vodka? It's Me Chelsea" among others.