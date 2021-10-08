CHP gets federally-funded grant to increase motorcycle safety awareness

(KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a new, federally-funded grant campaign promoting motorcycle safety in California from Oct. 1st through Sept. 30th, 2022.

The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) IV grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement campaigns.

“While the decrease in the number of crashes is encouraging, there is still work to be done,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The GEARS IV grant will support the Department’s efforts to increase motorcycle safety through education and enforcement.”

During this grant period, the CHP will participate in traffic safety education campaigns, such as “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.”

These campaigns will promote the use of U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmets for all riders and raise motorists’ awareness of sharing the road with motorcyclists.