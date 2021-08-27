Watch
CHP is offering a free class for new teenage drivers

Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 27, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CHP is offering a “start smart” program for current or soon-to-be teenage drivers and their parents.

The class is two hours and completely free. It discusses important issues such as, safe driving habits, consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel, and tips on how to avoid a collision. The goal is to make teens and parents more aware and more prepared to handle the stress of a new driver.

The class is on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Call (661) 396-6600 to sign up, at least one parent must accompany the student.

