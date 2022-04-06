Watch
CHP offers free Smart Start class

Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 06, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is offering a free Smart Start class Tuesday, April 12th.

The class is for current and prospective teen drivers and their parents or guardians. The two-hour class discusses safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices, and tips to avoid a crash.

At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student.

The class starts at 6 p.m. and will be at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club at 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway. Space is limited, so call please call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600 to sign up.

