CHP's Start Smart teen driving class set for July 19

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 15, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol's Start Smart class for teen drivers is set for Tuesday, July 19th.

The free two-hour class is offered to current and prospective teen drivers and their parents or guardians.

Drivers will learn about safe driving habits, the consequences of making a poor choice while driving, and tips on how to avoid a crash.

The class starts at 6 p.m. at the CHP Bakersfield Office at 9855 Compagnoni St. in Bakersfield.

Space is limited, so call the Bakersfield CHP Office at (661) 396-6600 to register.

Note: At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student.

