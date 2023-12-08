At Least 3 People Seriously Hurt After Truck Crashes Through Bakersfield Parade Route

At least 3 people are recovering in the hospital after a truck drove through the parade route according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Authorities tell us people were setting up to watch the parade and somebody drove through the parade route and crashed into them. They were then allegedly thrown into the street. 2 of them were critically hurt, while 1 of them was moderately hurt. Authorities say at last check, they're doing, "pretty well."

BFD say they and the Bakersfield Police Department was able to respond quickly to the scene. They transported the people safely to the hospital about 15 minutes after the incident. This incident is currently under investigation and we will update you as we know more.