BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center seeks people to foster dogs.

According to the Animal Care Center, the shelter has over 200 dogs and is running out of space.

The shelter will provide supplies needed to foster the dogs. For those interested in opening their home to a dog, call the shelter at 661-832-7387 and they will match you with a pup that fits you best.