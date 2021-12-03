BAKERSFIELD, calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control to host low-cost drive-through pet vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 4th.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Jastro Park, be advised that lines may close before noon. Vaccines won't be provided for cats.

Vaccines and licensing are available to dogs living within Bakersfield city limits.

Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as 3 months of age as well as adult dogs. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine. DAPP vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccination series or adult dogs needing an annual booster.

The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine may be required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and recommended for dog park usage.

Clinic information to keep in mind:

This is a drive-through event, people and their pets should remain in their vehicle. Staff will distribute forms and provide directions on how to complete them.

People without vehicles will be given an appointment time to return for services

All customers will be asked to wear a mask.

For more information, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit their website.