City of Bakersfield seeks input with recreation, parks survey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield seeks input from the community on the future of the area's recreation and parks.

A survey from the city’s Recreation & Parks Department is available now through June 4th, 2022. It'll help the city update the Recreation & Parks Master Plan, which is done once every five to 10 years. The survey is available online.

Residents can share they use parks, facilities and programs as well as what they'd like to see more of. The survey also will allow the city to prioritize improvements to recreation and park facilities.

“The City of Bakersfield continues to make historic investments in parks and facilities through the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, also known as Measure N,” said Rick Anthony, director of the City of Bakersfield’s Recreation & Parks Department, in a statement.

“We are excited to hear from our residents about what their vision and priorities are to guide Recreation & Parks for the next 10 years.”

This is the second phase, community needs, in the planning process which is expected to be completed in spring 2023. The other phases include parks evaluation; priority projects and recommendations; and implementation.