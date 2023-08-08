City of Bakersfield Solid Waste Dept. to hold large item drop-off event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division is getting ready to host a pair of pop-up large item drop-off events this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The events are happening in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and near the corner of Panorama and Columbus streets.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of trash and recycling were collected at the events held on July 15, in addition to 187 mattresses, 35 tires and more than 275 e-waste items.

Accepted Items:



Furniture

Mattresses

Box springs

Major appliances

Electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.)

Water heaters

BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

Not Accepted Items:

