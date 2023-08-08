Watch Now
City of Bakersfield Solid Waste Dept. to hold large item drop-off event

The events are happening in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and near the corner of Panorama and Columbus streets.
23ABC
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 14:46:09-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield's Solid Waste Division is getting ready to host a pair of pop-up large item drop-off events this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The events are happening in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and near the corner of Panorama and Columbus streets.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of trash and recycling were collected at the events held on July 15, in addition to 187 mattresses, 35 tires and more than 275 e-waste items.

Accepted Items:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses
  • Box springs
  • Major appliances
  • Electronics (e-waste: TVs, monitors, computers, printers, etc.)
  • Water heaters
  • BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

Not Accepted Items:

  • Propane tanks
  • Construction materials/debris (including concrete)
  • Any item with refrigerant (A/C units, refrigerators, etc.)
  • Items weighing more than 300 pounds
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Liquid waste
  • Hazardous materials

